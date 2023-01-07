Ainsworth 42, Holdrege 26
Alma 72, Elgin Public/Pope John 64
Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 31
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Tekamah-Herman 24
Guardian Angels 72, Howells/Dodge 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Tri County Northeast 23
High Plains Community 50, St. Edward 10
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Burwell 39
Minden 43, Valentine 39
Pender 40, Milford 36
South Sioux City 59, Norfolk 53
St. Mary's 52, Amherst 37
Stanton 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
Stuart 51, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Wausa 57, Lutheran High Northeast 56
Wayne 39, Boone Central 34
West Holt 43, Elkhorn Valley 37
West Point-Beemer 63, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30