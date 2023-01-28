Humphrey St. Francis 56, Lutheran High Northeast 37
Lincoln Northeast 65, Norfolk 49
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&