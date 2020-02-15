Norfolk 61, Omaha Northwest 56
Sacred Hoops Classic
Winnebago 60, Dupree, S.D. 52
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Basketball scores from around the area and across the state
-