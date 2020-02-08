Chadron 48, Valentine 17
Humphrey St. Francis 94, Spalding Academy 17
McCook 67, Ainsworth 60
Norfolk 47, Omaha Benson 38
Santee def. Cody-Kilgore, forfeit
East Husker Conference Tournament
Championship
Oakland-Craig 49, North Bend Central 48, OT
Third Place
West Point-Beemer 54, Pender 32
Mid State Conference Tournament
Championship
Crofton 45, Norfolk Catholic 30
Fifth Place
O'Neill 48, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46
Third Place
Guardian Angels 54, Battle Creek 42
Niobrara Valley Conference
Championship
CWC 41, North Central 36
Third Place
Summerland 44, Boyd County 41