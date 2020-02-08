Area basketball scores

Chadron 48, Valentine 17

Humphrey St. Francis 94, Spalding Academy 17

McCook 67, Ainsworth 60

Norfolk 47, Omaha Benson 38

Santee def. Cody-Kilgore, forfeit

East Husker Conference Tournament

Championship

Oakland-Craig 49, North Bend Central 48, OT

Third Place

West Point-Beemer 54, Pender 32

Mid State Conference Tournament

Championship

Crofton 45, Norfolk Catholic 30

Fifth Place

O'Neill 48, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46

Third Place

Guardian Angels 54, Battle Creek 42

Niobrara Valley Conference

Championship

CWC 41, North Central 36

Third Place

Summerland 44, Boyd County 41

Tags

In other news