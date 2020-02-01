Area basketball scores

Boone Central/Newman Grove 51, Wayne 49

Humphrey St. Francis 59, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Norfolk 51, Omaha Central 44

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

First Round

Bloomfield 47, Wausa 37

Hartington-Newcastle 51, Creighton 46

Homer 48, Randolph 25

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Winside 12

Ponca 78, Walthill 29

Wakefield-Allen 57, Osmond 39

Winnebago 70, Emerson-Hubbard 30

Niobrara Valley Conference

Boyd County 41, St. Mary's 18

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 24

Neligh-Oakdale 71, Santee 42

Summerland 50, West Holt 18

Southwest Conference

Championship

Broken Bow 44, Ogallala 35

Third Place

Ainsworth 58, Gothenburg 50

