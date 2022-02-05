Ainsworth 55, McCook 45
Chadron 40, Valentine 39
Syracuse 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 27
East Husker Conference Tournament
Championship
Oakland-Craig 53, North Bend Central 52
Third Place
Clarkson/Leigh 68, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54
Mid State Conference Tournament
Championship
Guardian Angels 46, Crofton 41
Fifth Place
Norfolk Catholic 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54
Third Place
Pierce 48, Battle Creek 41
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Championship
Elkhorn Valley 41, North Central 32
Third Place
St. Mary's 55, Niobrara/Verdigre 51