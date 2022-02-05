Ainsworth 55, McCook 45

Chadron 40, Valentine 39

Syracuse 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 27

East Husker Conference Tournament

Championship

Oakland-Craig 53, North Bend Central 52

Third Place

Clarkson/Leigh 68, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54

Mid State Conference Tournament

Championship

Guardian Angels 46, Crofton 41

Fifth Place

Norfolk Catholic 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54

Third Place

Pierce 48, Battle Creek 41

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Championship

Elkhorn Valley 41, North Central 32

Third Place

St. Mary's 55, Niobrara/Verdigre 51

