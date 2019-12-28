Adams Central Tournament
Championship
Bennington 59, Broken Bow 42
Consolation
Adams Central 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 43
Great NE Nebraska Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Wayne 49
West Point-Beemer 40, Arlington 26
Semifinal
Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Pender 35
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Auburn 29
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Consolation
Kearney 58, Lincoln Southeast 18
Quarterfinal
Fremont 77, Lincoln North Star 53
Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln High 43
Lincoln Pius X 52, Norfolk 37
Homer Tournament
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Homer 39
Guardian Angels 61, Howells/Dodge 42
Humphrey St. Francis Tournament
Championship
Humphrey St. Francis 67, Crofton 55
Consolation
Wynot 45, York 38
Logan View Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 62, Fort Calhoun 26
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50
Madison Tournament
Championship
Tekamah-Herman 41, Madison 39
Consolation
Elgin Public/Pope John 66, Emerson-Hubbard 18
Malcolm Tournament
Championship
Oakland-Craig 55, Centennial 41
Consolation
Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 21
North Bend Central Tournament
Championship
North Bend Central 38, St. Paul 34
Consolation
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Omaha Concordia 31
Randolph Tournament
Championship
Osmond 44, Winside 18
Shelby-Rising City Tournament
Championship
Clarkson/Leigh 72, Shelby/Rising City 25
Verdigre Tournament
Championship
Santee 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 43
Consolation
St. Mary's 54, St. Edward 39