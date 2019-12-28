Area basketball scores

Adams Central Tournament

Championship

Bennington 59, Broken Bow 42

Consolation

Adams Central 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 43

Great NE Nebraska Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Wayne 49

West Point-Beemer 40, Arlington 26

Semifinal

Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Pender 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Auburn 29

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

Consolation

Kearney 58, Lincoln Southeast 18

Quarterfinal

Fremont 77, Lincoln North Star 53

Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln High 43

Lincoln Pius X 52, Norfolk 37

Homer Tournament

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Homer 39

Guardian Angels 61, Howells/Dodge 42

Humphrey St. Francis Tournament

Championship

Humphrey St. Francis 67, Crofton 55

Consolation

Wynot 45, York 38

Logan View Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 62, Fort Calhoun 26

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50

Madison Tournament

Championship

Tekamah-Herman 41, Madison 39

Consolation

Elgin Public/Pope John 66, Emerson-Hubbard 18

Malcolm Tournament

Championship

Oakland-Craig 55, Centennial 41

Consolation

Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 21

North Bend Central Tournament

Championship

North Bend Central 38, St. Paul 34

Consolation

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Omaha Concordia 31

Randolph Tournament

Championship

Osmond 44, Winside 18

Shelby-Rising City Tournament

Championship

Clarkson/Leigh 72, Shelby/Rising City 25

Verdigre Tournament

Championship

Santee 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 43

Consolation

St. Mary's 54, St. Edward 39

Tags

In other news