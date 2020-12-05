Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 68, Gordon/Rushville 44

Archbishop Bergan 59, St. Mary's 37

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Homer 15

Boyd County 55, Wausa 48

Clarkson/Leigh 58, Madison 17

Columbus Lakeview 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 25

Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Norfolk Catholic 31

Guardian Angels 75, Lutheran High Northeast 40

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond 25

Humphrey St. Francis 77, Heartland Lutheran 27

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Battle Creek 51

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Twin River 32

McCook 53, Valentine 28

North Bend Central 59, Seward 28

Ponca 53, Wayne 34

Stanton 56, Tekamah-Herman 35

West Point-Beemer 62, Omaha Roncalli 48

