Ainsworth 49, Gordon/Rushville 43
Archbishop Bergan 63, Bancroft-Rosalie 33
Battle Creek 57, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47
Boone Central 59, Columbus Lakeview 47
Boyd County 72, Wausa 51
Clarkson/Leigh 48, Madison 14
Columbus Lakeview 34, Boone Central/Newman Grove 32
Guardian Angels 67, Lutheran High Northeast 36
Homer 66, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 32
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Heartland Lutheran 21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38, Aquinas 15
McCook 41, Valentine 30
North Bend Central 51, Seward 41
Oakland-Craig 56, South Sioux City 42
Ponca 54, Wayne 37
Tekamah-Herman 47, Stanton 43
West Point-Beemer 40, Omaha Roncalli 28
Early Bird Classic
Championship
Bellevue East 74, Lincoln High 46
Consolation
Papillion-LaVista 51, Norfolk 30
GICC Early Season Tournament
Championship
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Lincoln Lutheran 24
Consolation
Norfolk Catholic 39, Omaha Gross Catholic 29