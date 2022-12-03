Ainsworth 49, Gordon/Rushville 43

Archbishop Bergan 63, Bancroft-Rosalie 33

Battle Creek 57, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47

Boone Central 59, Columbus Lakeview 47

Boyd County 72, Wausa 51

Clarkson/Leigh 48, Madison 14

Columbus Lakeview 34, Boone Central/Newman Grove 32

Guardian Angels 67, Lutheran High Northeast 36

Homer 66, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 32

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Heartland Lutheran 21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38, Aquinas 15

McCook 41, Valentine 30

North Bend Central 51, Seward 41

Oakland-Craig 56, South Sioux City 42

Ponca 54, Wayne 37

Tekamah-Herman 47, Stanton 43

West Point-Beemer 40, Omaha Roncalli 28

Early Bird Classic

Championship

Bellevue East 74, Lincoln High 46

Consolation

Papillion-LaVista 51, Norfolk 30

GICC Early Season Tournament

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Lincoln Lutheran 24

Consolation

Norfolk Catholic 39, Omaha Gross Catholic 29

