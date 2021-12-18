Ainsworth 61, Cozad 42

Central Valley 43, Chambers 35

Clarkson/Leigh 43, Howells/Dodge 33

Columbus Scotus 42, West Point-Beemer 40

Crofton 53, LeMars, Iowa 19

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, West Boyd 24

Elkhorn Valley 44, Plainview 33

Guardian Angels 57, Norfolk Catholic 49

Homer 78, Lutheran High Northeast 70

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Fullerton 44

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Boone Central 49

Niobrara/Verdigre 43, Creighton 32

North Platte 45, Norfolk 33

Oakland-Craig 60, Madison 11

Omaha Roncalli 42, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37

Pender 58, Stanton 29

Stuart 48, Burke, S.D. 37

Wayne 39, O'Neill 26

