Ainsworth 61, Cozad 42
Central Valley 43, Chambers 35
Clarkson/Leigh 43, Howells/Dodge 33
Columbus Scotus 42, West Point-Beemer 40
Crofton 53, LeMars, Iowa 19
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, West Boyd 24
Elkhorn Valley 44, Plainview 33
Guardian Angels 57, Norfolk Catholic 49
Homer 78, Lutheran High Northeast 70
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Fullerton 44
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Boone Central 49
Niobrara/Verdigre 43, Creighton 32
North Platte 45, Norfolk 33
Oakland-Craig 60, Madison 11
Omaha Roncalli 42, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37
Pender 58, Stanton 29
Stuart 48, Burke, S.D. 37
Wayne 39, O'Neill 26