Arlington 59, Tekamah-Herman 47
Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Fort Calhoun 26
Clarkson/Leigh 42, Howells/Dodge 24
Elgin Public/Pope John 51, West Boyd 43
Elkhorn Valley 59, Plainview 44
Guardian Angels 49, Norfolk Catholic 26
Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Omaha Roncalli 36
Homer 58, Lutheran High Northeast 52
Humphrey St. Francis 63, Fullerton 16
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 15
Niobrara-Verdigre 80, Creighton 34
North Platte 54, Norfolk 41
Oakland-Craig 53, Madison 8
Pender 51, Stanton 22
South Sioux City 72, Winnebago 48
Wakefield 64, Bloomfield 28
Wayne 70, O'Neill 33
Lakota Nation Invitational
He Sapa Bracket
Championship
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 51, Omaha Nation 45
Consolation Championship
Santee 69, Wakpala, S.D. 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd.
Stuart vs. Burke, S.D., ppd.