Ainsworth 39, Valentine 33
Pender 45, Madison 21
Randolph 45, Wausa 28
Wakefield-Allen 65, Homer 62
Wynot 56, Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 43
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
-