Class A
District A-1
Kearney 61, Omaha North 21
District A-2
Bellevue East 51, Lincoln Southeast 34
District A-3
Omaha Benson 62, Grand Island 32
District A-4
Bellevue West 63, Omaha Bryan 24
District A-5
Omaha Central 66, Omaha South 24
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
District A-1
Kearney 61, Omaha North 21
District A-2
Bellevue East 51, Lincoln Southeast 34
District A-3
Omaha Benson 62, Grand Island 32
District A-4
Bellevue West 63, Omaha Bryan 24
District A-5
Omaha Central 66, Omaha South 24
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
-