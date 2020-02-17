Area basketball scores

Class B

Subdistrict B-1

Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, Ralston 38

Subdistrict B-2

Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 24

Subdistrict B-3

Waverly 41, Nebraska City 32

Subdistrict B-4

Blair 49, Schuyler 8

Subdistrict B-5

Beatrice 42, Norris 30

Crete 49, Seward 22

Subdistrict B-6

Grand Island Northwest 66, Aurora 45

York 51, Hastings 40

Subdistrict B-7

Holdrege 38, Lexington 31

Subdistrict B-8

Sidney 59, Alliance 23

Scottsbluff 57, Gering 43

Class C-1

Subdistrict C1-4

David City 56, Douglas County West 38

Subdistrict C1-5

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Raymond Central 24

Subdistrict C1-6

Falls City 50, Wilber-Clatonia 18

Subdistrict C1-8

Columbus Lakeview 54, Central City 47

Subdistrict C1-9

Valentine 37, Ainsworth 35

Subdistrict C1-10

Minden 43, Gibbon 31

Class C-2

Subdistrict C2-2

Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 30

Subdistrict C2-4

Homer 76, Wisner-Pilger 59

Subdistrict C2-5

Stanton 52, Madison 30

Subdistrict C2-6

Bishop Neumann 48, Shelby/Rising City 32

Subdistrict C2-7

Boyd County 54, West Holt 39

Subdistrict C2-8

Thayer Central 51, Sandy Creek 24

Subdistrict C2-10

Centura 47, Arcadia-Loup City 38

Class D-1

Subdistrict D1-1

Omaha Christian Academy 64, Walthill 47

Subdistrict D1-3

Creighton 45, Wausa 29

Subdistrict D1-4

Osmond 55, Plainview 48

Subdistrict D1-6

Twin River 38, High Plains Community 24

Subdistrict D1-7

Deshler 37, McCool Junction 24

Subdistrict D1-9

Axtell 51, Harvard 27

Subdistrict D1-11

Southwest 48, Arapahoe 45

Class D-2

Subdistrict D2-3

Osceola 27, Friend 19

Subdistrict D2-6

Hampton 48, Giltner 42

Subdistrict D2-7

Heartland Lutheran 45, Elba 31

Subdistrict D2-8

Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Red Cloud 35

Subdistrict D2-10

Medicine Valley 33, Paxton 30

Subdistrict D2-12

Creek Valley 35, Potter-Dix 27

