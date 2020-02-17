Class B
Subdistrict B-1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, Ralston 38
Subdistrict B-2
Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 24
Subdistrict B-3
Waverly 41, Nebraska City 32
Subdistrict B-4
Blair 49, Schuyler 8
Subdistrict B-5
Beatrice 42, Norris 30
Crete 49, Seward 22
Subdistrict B-6
Grand Island Northwest 66, Aurora 45
York 51, Hastings 40
Subdistrict B-7
Holdrege 38, Lexington 31
Subdistrict B-8
Sidney 59, Alliance 23
Scottsbluff 57, Gering 43
Class C-1
Subdistrict C1-4
David City 56, Douglas County West 38
Subdistrict C1-5
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Raymond Central 24
Subdistrict C1-6
Falls City 50, Wilber-Clatonia 18
Subdistrict C1-8
Columbus Lakeview 54, Central City 47
Subdistrict C1-9
Valentine 37, Ainsworth 35
Subdistrict C1-10
Minden 43, Gibbon 31
Class C-2
Subdistrict C2-2
Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 30
Subdistrict C2-4
Homer 76, Wisner-Pilger 59
Subdistrict C2-5
Stanton 52, Madison 30
Subdistrict C2-6
Bishop Neumann 48, Shelby/Rising City 32
Subdistrict C2-7
Boyd County 54, West Holt 39
Subdistrict C2-8
Thayer Central 51, Sandy Creek 24
Subdistrict C2-10
Centura 47, Arcadia-Loup City 38
Class D-1
Subdistrict D1-1
Omaha Christian Academy 64, Walthill 47
Subdistrict D1-3
Creighton 45, Wausa 29
Subdistrict D1-4
Osmond 55, Plainview 48
Subdistrict D1-6
Twin River 38, High Plains Community 24
Subdistrict D1-7
Deshler 37, McCool Junction 24
Subdistrict D1-9
Axtell 51, Harvard 27
Subdistrict D1-11
Southwest 48, Arapahoe 45
Class D-2
Subdistrict D2-3
Osceola 27, Friend 19
Subdistrict D2-6
Hampton 48, Giltner 42
Subdistrict D2-7
Heartland Lutheran 45, Elba 31
Subdistrict D2-8
Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Red Cloud 35
Subdistrict D2-10
Medicine Valley 33, Paxton 30
Subdistrict D2-12
Creek Valley 35, Potter-Dix 27