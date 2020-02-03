Area basketball scores

Lutheran High Northeast 69, Riverside 23

East Husker Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 38

Oakland-Craig 72, Tekamah-Herman 36

Pender 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67

West Point-Beemer 53, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41

Mid State Conference

Battle Creek 48, Pierce 33

Crofton 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39

Guardian Angels 59, Boone Central 26

Norfolk Catholic 57, O'Neill 45

Niobrara Valley Conference

Quarterfinal

Boyd County 38, Stuart 34

CWC 65, Neligh-Oakdale 17

North Central 54, Elgin Public/Pope John 39

Summerland 52, Elkhorn Valley 40

