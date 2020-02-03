Lutheran High Northeast 69, Riverside 23
East Husker Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 38
Oakland-Craig 72, Tekamah-Herman 36
Pender 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67
West Point-Beemer 53, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41
Mid State Conference
Battle Creek 48, Pierce 33
Crofton 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39
Guardian Angels 59, Boone Central 26
Norfolk Catholic 57, O'Neill 45
Niobrara Valley Conference
Quarterfinal
Boyd County 38, Stuart 34
CWC 65, Neligh-Oakdale 17
North Central 54, Elgin Public/Pope John 39
Summerland 52, Elkhorn Valley 40