Class B
District B-1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 52, Ralston 21
Platteview 59, Omaha Mercy 55
District B-2
Elkhorn North 67, Elkhorn 32
Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Bennington 57
District B-3
Norris 74, Nebraska City 12
Waverly 51, Plattsmouth 17
District B-4
South Sioux City 49, Schuyler 12
District B-5
Beatrice 45, Crete 32
York 38, Seward 33
District B-6
Adams Central 54, Aurora 45
Grand Island Northwest 55, Hastings 45
District B-7
Holdrege 37, Lexington 28
District B-8
Scottsbluff 68, Alliance 37
Sidney 56, Gering 49