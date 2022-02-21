Class B

District B-1

Omaha Duchesne Academy 52, Ralston 21

Platteview 59, Omaha Mercy 55

District B-2

Elkhorn North 67, Elkhorn 32

Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Bennington 57

District B-3

Norris 74, Nebraska City 12

Waverly 51, Plattsmouth 17

District B-4

South Sioux City 49, Schuyler 12

District B-5

Beatrice 45, Crete 32

York 38, Seward 33

District B-6

Adams Central 54, Aurora 45

Grand Island Northwest 55, Hastings 45

District B-7

Holdrege 37, Lexington 28

District B-8

Scottsbluff 68, Alliance 37

Sidney 56, Gering 49

