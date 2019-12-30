Lincoln Southwest 57, Norfolk 36
Elkhorn Shootout
Ponca 62, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Winnebago 78, Wakefield-Allen 49
Wisner-Pilger 45, Lutheran High Northeast 36
Elkhorn Valley Tournament
Championship
Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 45
George Watson Classic
Custer, S.D. 50, Hemingford 31
Valentine 35, Chadron 34
HAC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Lincoln High 66, Lincoln North Star 55
Semifinal
Fremont 72, Lincoln Northeast 42
Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln East 51
Homer Tournament
Championship
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Guardian Angels 50
Consolation
Homer 55, Howells/Dodge 32
Logan View Tournament
Championship
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Consolation
Fort Calhoun 43, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Mead vs. Santee, ccd.