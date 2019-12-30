Area basketball scores

Lincoln Southwest 57, Norfolk 36

Elkhorn Shootout

Ponca 62, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Winnebago 78, Wakefield-Allen 49

Wisner-Pilger 45, Lutheran High Northeast 36

Elkhorn Valley Tournament

Championship

Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 45

George Watson Classic

Custer, S.D. 50, Hemingford 31

Valentine 35, Chadron 34

HAC Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Lincoln High 66, Lincoln North Star 55

Semifinal

Fremont 72, Lincoln Northeast 42

Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln East 51

Homer Tournament

Championship

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Guardian Angels 50

Consolation

Homer 55, Howells/Dodge 32

Logan View Tournament

Championship

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27

Consolation

Fort Calhoun 43, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mead vs. Santee, ccd.

