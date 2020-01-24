Broken Bow 41, Valentine 32
CWC 69, Bloomfield 21
Clarkson/Leigh 50, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Crofton 74, Hartington-Newcastle 32
Elkhorn Valley 70, Creighton 42
Guardian Angels 53, O'Neill 47
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Wayne 40
Homer 81, Walthill 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71
Lincoln High 53, Norfolk 41
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40, Raymond Central 24
North Central 60, Anselmo-Merna 21
Oakland-Craig 40, North Bend Central 39
Ord 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 53
Randolph 43, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Stuart 46, Santee 28
Summerland 58, Osmond 28
Wakefield-Allen 64, Emerson-Hubbard 23
Wausa 46, Winside 27
West Point-Beemer 68, Twin River 37