Area basketball scores

Broken Bow 41, Valentine 32

CWC 69, Bloomfield 21

Clarkson/Leigh 50, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Crofton 74, Hartington-Newcastle 32

Elkhorn Valley 70, Creighton 42

Guardian Angels 53, O'Neill 47

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Wayne 40

Homer 81, Walthill 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71

Lincoln High 53, Norfolk 41

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40, Raymond Central 24

North Central 60, Anselmo-Merna 21

Oakland-Craig 40, North Bend Central 39

Ord 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 53

Randolph 43, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Stuart 46, Santee 28

Summerland 58, Osmond 28

Wakefield-Allen 64, Emerson-Hubbard 23

Wausa 46, Winside 27

West Point-Beemer 68, Twin River 37

Tags

In other news