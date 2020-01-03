Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54, Ponca 48
CWC 68, Central Valley 29
Clarkson/Leigh 63, Columbus Lakeview 34
Crofton 65, O'Neill 39
Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Creighton 43, OT
Elkhorn Valley 52, Randolph 26
Homer 53, River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 23
Humphrey St. Francis 77, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Kearney Catholic 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 29
Norfolk Catholic 55, Winnebago 53
North Bend Central 45, Milford 37
Oakland-Craig 78, Omaha Nation 24
Stanton 41, Wisner-Pilger 38
Valentine 48, West Holt 35
Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 65, Wakefield-Allen 59
Lutheran Invitational
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 22
Lutheran High Northeast 57, Heartland Lutheran 13