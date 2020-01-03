Area basketball scores

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54, Ponca 48

CWC 68, Central Valley 29

Clarkson/Leigh 63, Columbus Lakeview 34

Crofton 65, O'Neill 39

Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54

Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Creighton 43, OT

Elkhorn Valley 52, Randolph 26

Homer 53, River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 23

Humphrey St. Francis 77, Hartington-Newcastle 40

Kearney Catholic 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 29

Norfolk Catholic 55, Winnebago 53

North Bend Central 45, Milford 37

Oakland-Craig 78, Omaha Nation 24

Stanton 41, Wisner-Pilger 38

Valentine 48, West Holt 35

Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 65, Wakefield-Allen 59

Lutheran Invitational

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 22

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Heartland Lutheran 13

