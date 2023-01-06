Anselmo-Merna 56, CWC 37
Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 38
Boone Central 50, O'Neill 22
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Howells/Dodge 47
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Winnebago 24
Minden 68, Ainsworth 40
Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33
North Bend Central 52, West Point-Beemer 33
North Central 63, Cody-Kilgore 26
Oakland-Craig 82, Stanton 31
Omaha Benson 49, Norfolk 40
Pierce 37, Wayne 29
Plainview 57, Neligh-Oakdale 19
Ponca 54, Bloomfield 25
Summerland 40, West Holt 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Santee vs. St. Edward, ppd.