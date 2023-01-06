Anselmo-Merna 56, CWC 37

Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 38

Boone Central 50, O'Neill 22

Humphrey St. Francis 52, Howells/Dodge 47

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Winnebago 24

Minden 68, Ainsworth 40

Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33

North Bend Central 52, West Point-Beemer 33

North Central 63, Cody-Kilgore 26

Oakland-Craig 82, Stanton 31

Omaha Benson 49, Norfolk 40

Pierce 37, Wayne 29

Plainview 57, Neligh-Oakdale 19

Ponca 54, Bloomfield 25

Summerland 40, West Holt 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Santee vs. St. Edward, ppd.