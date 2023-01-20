Ainsworth 38, North Central 28

Bloomfield 44, CWC 33

Boone Central 51, Ord 47

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Twin River 17

Elgin Public/Pope John 41, West Holt 40

Elkhorn Valley 57, Creighton 31

Guardian Angels 61, O'Neill 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wayne 47

Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 38

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 75, Bancroft-Rosalie 65

Kearney 49, Norfolk 31

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45, Mead 25

Norfolk Catholic 46, Lutheran High Northeast 41

Omaha Nation 67, Homer 57

Pender 36, Wisner-Pilger 29

Ponca 64, Walthill 18

Raymond Central 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39

Stuart 53, Santee 51

Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 26

Wakefield 65, Tri County Northeast 20

Wausa 49, Winside 34

Wynot 42, Plainview 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.

Valentine vs. Broken Bow, ppd.