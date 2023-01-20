Ainsworth 38, North Central 28
Bloomfield 44, CWC 33
Boone Central 51, Ord 47
Clarkson/Leigh 61, Twin River 17
Elgin Public/Pope John 41, West Holt 40
Elkhorn Valley 57, Creighton 31
Guardian Angels 61, O'Neill 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wayne 47
Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 38
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 75, Bancroft-Rosalie 65
Kearney 49, Norfolk 31
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45, Mead 25
Norfolk Catholic 46, Lutheran High Northeast 41
Omaha Nation 67, Homer 57
Pender 36, Wisner-Pilger 29
Ponca 64, Walthill 18
Raymond Central 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39
Stuart 53, Santee 51
Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 26
Wakefield 65, Tri County Northeast 20
Wausa 49, Winside 34
Wynot 42, Plainview 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.
Valentine vs. Broken Bow, ppd.