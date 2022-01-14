CWC 41, Boyd County 27

Elgin Public/Pope John 44, Stuart 39

Elkhorn Valley 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 57

Hershey 43, Valentine 32

Homer 73, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Humphrey St. Francis 46, Clarkson/Leigh 41

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Summerland 17

Norfolk 49, Lincoln North Star 45, OT

North Central 63, Twin Loup 29

Pierce 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47

Plainview 59, Bloomfield 48

Stanton 38, Osmond 33

Wausa 46, Randolph 30

Wayne 55, Norfolk Catholic 26

Wisner-Pilger 46, Howells/Dodge 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge vs. Walthill, ppd.

Ponca vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ppd. to Feb 12th.

Santee vs. Takini, S.D., ppd.

Wynot vs. Winnebago, ppd.

