CWC 41, Boyd County 27
Elgin Public/Pope John 44, Stuart 39
Elkhorn Valley 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 57
Hershey 43, Valentine 32
Homer 73, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Humphrey St. Francis 46, Clarkson/Leigh 41
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Summerland 17
Norfolk 49, Lincoln North Star 45, OT
North Central 63, Twin Loup 29
Pierce 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47
Plainview 59, Bloomfield 48
Stanton 38, Osmond 33
Wausa 46, Randolph 30
Wayne 55, Norfolk Catholic 26
Wisner-Pilger 46, Howells/Dodge 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge vs. Walthill, ppd.
Ponca vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ppd. to Feb 12th.
Santee vs. Takini, S.D., ppd.
Wynot vs. Winnebago, ppd.