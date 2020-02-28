Area basketball scores

Class C1 District Finals

C1-1

Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 27

C1-2

Chadron 46, Omaha Roncalli 34

C1-3

North Bend Central 55, Norfolk Catholic 47, OT

C1-4

Adams Central 52, Broken Bow 37

C1-5

St. Paul 41, Syracuse 33

C1-6

Malcolm 37, Ogallala 28

C1-7

West Point-Beemer 47, Milford 35

C1-8

Wahoo 51, Chase County 36

Class C2 District Finals

C2-1

Oakland-Craig 55, Wood River 38

C2-2

Crofton 57, Freeman 13

C2-3

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Centennial 26

C2-4

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Guardian Angels 44

C2-5

Ponca 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 37

C2-6

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Bridgeport 32

C2-7

Superior 43, North Central 41

C2-8

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, South Loup 32

Class D1 District Finals

D1-1

Weeping Water 55, Twin River 20

D1-2

CWC 77, Alma 28

D1-3

Pleasanton 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38

D1-4

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59

D1-5

Maywood-Hayes Center 37, Diller-Odell 27

D1-6

Archbishop Bergan 36, South Platte 31

D1-7

Pender 50, Cambridge 43

D1-8

Dundy County-Stratton 46, North Platte St. Patrick's 43

Class D2 District Finals

D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Wauneta-Palisade 20

D2-2

Humphrey St. Francis 63, Bloomfield 21

D2-3

Mullen 51, Leyton 24

D2-4

Wynot 54, Crawford 13

D2-5

Lawrence-Nelson 43, Dorchester 13

D2-6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Stuart 22

D2-7

Sterling 39, Anselmo-Merna 35

D2-8

Loomis 43, Silver Lake 38

