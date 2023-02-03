Cedar Bluffs 30, St. Edward 13

Gothenburg 49, Valentine 27

Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51, Louisville 28

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Ainsworth 33

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament

Clark Bracket

Championship

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Wausa 33

Third Place

Osmond-Randolph Co-op 39, Winnebago 38

Lewis Bracket

Fifth Place

Homer 67, Plainview 51

Seventh Place

Bloomfield 50, Winside 39

Third Place

Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

St. Mary's 59, Elkhorn Valley 39