Cedar Bluffs 30, St. Edward 13
Gothenburg 49, Valentine 27
Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51, Louisville 28
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Ainsworth 33
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Clark Bracket
Championship
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Wausa 33
Third Place
Osmond-Randolph Co-op 39, Winnebago 38
Lewis Bracket
Fifth Place
Homer 67, Plainview 51
Seventh Place
Bloomfield 50, Winside 39
Third Place
Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
St. Mary's 59, Elkhorn Valley 39