Class B

District B-1

Elkhorn North 63, McCook 38

District B-2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Holdrege 18

District B-3

Waverly 50, Scottsbluff 48

District B-4

Adams Central 61, Platteview 34

District B-6

York 33, Grand Island Northwest 28

District B-8

 Blair 41, Sidney 35

Class C1

District C1-1

Lincoln Lutheran 38, Fairbury 18

District C1-2

Broken Bow 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 29

District C1-3

North Bend Central 58, Ainsworth 32

District C1-4

Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Chase County 35

District C1-5

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41, Wahoo 38

District C1-6

Gothenburg 36, Milford 29

District C1-7

St. Paul 42, Columbus Scotus 35, OT

District C1-8

Malcolm 46, Syracuse 36

Class C2

District C2-1

Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Centennial 17

District C2-2

Guardian Angels 44, Norfolk Catholic 30

District C2-3

Bridgeport 59, North Central 48

District C2-4

Crofton 53, Superior 41

District C2-5

Ponca 57, Pender 41

District C2-6

Sutton 57, Amherst 44

District C2-7

Elkhorn Valley 40, Yutan 19

District C2-8

Oakland-Craig 49, Gordon/Rushville 36

Class D1

District D1-1

Elmwood-Murdock 58, McCool Junction 28

District D1-2

Archbishop Bergan 48, Plainview 36

District D1-3

Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Ravenna 33

District D1-4

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 45, Overton 39

District D1-5

Shelton 42, Cambridge 23

District D1-6

Nebraska Christian 47, Alma 36

District D1-7

Niobrara/Verdigre 55, Johnson-Brock 43

District D1-8

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 57, OT

Class D2

District D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osceola 23

District D2-2

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Sandhills/Thedford 42

District D2-3

St. Mary's 56, Exeter/Milligan 32

District D2-4

Anselmo-Merna 27, Parkview Christian 26

District D2-5

Sterling 65, South Platte 33

District D2-6

Crawford 49, Silver Lake 47

District D2-7

Diller-Odell 65, Wauneta-Palisade 43

District D2-8

Wynot 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 20

