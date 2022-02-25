Class B
District B-1
Elkhorn North 63, McCook 38
District B-2
Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Holdrege 18
District B-3
Waverly 50, Scottsbluff 48
District B-4
Adams Central 61, Platteview 34
District B-6
York 33, Grand Island Northwest 28
District B-8
Blair 41, Sidney 35
Class C1
District C1-1
Lincoln Lutheran 38, Fairbury 18
District C1-2
Broken Bow 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 29
District C1-3
North Bend Central 58, Ainsworth 32
District C1-4
Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Chase County 35
District C1-5
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41, Wahoo 38
District C1-6
Gothenburg 36, Milford 29
District C1-7
St. Paul 42, Columbus Scotus 35, OT
District C1-8
Malcolm 46, Syracuse 36
Class C2
District C2-1
Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Centennial 17
District C2-2
Guardian Angels 44, Norfolk Catholic 30
District C2-3
Bridgeport 59, North Central 48
District C2-4
Crofton 53, Superior 41
District C2-5
Ponca 57, Pender 41
District C2-6
Sutton 57, Amherst 44
District C2-7
Elkhorn Valley 40, Yutan 19
District C2-8
Oakland-Craig 49, Gordon/Rushville 36
Class D1
District D1-1
Elmwood-Murdock 58, McCool Junction 28
District D1-2
Archbishop Bergan 48, Plainview 36
District D1-3
Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Ravenna 33
District D1-4
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 45, Overton 39
District D1-5
Shelton 42, Cambridge 23
District D1-6
Nebraska Christian 47, Alma 36
District D1-7
Niobrara/Verdigre 55, Johnson-Brock 43
District D1-8
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 57, OT
Class D2
District D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osceola 23
District D2-2
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Sandhills/Thedford 42
District D2-3
St. Mary's 56, Exeter/Milligan 32
District D2-4
Anselmo-Merna 27, Parkview Christian 26
District D2-5
Sterling 65, South Platte 33
District D2-6
Crawford 49, Silver Lake 47
District D2-7
Diller-Odell 65, Wauneta-Palisade 43
District D2-8
Wynot 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 20