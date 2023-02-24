Class A

District A-1

Millard South 72, Gretna 41

District A-2

Lincoln Southwest 47, Bellevue West 39

District A-3

Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Northeast 50

District A-4

Millard North 62, Omaha Central 47

District A-5

Bellevue East 63, Kearney 44

District A-6

Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln Pius X 35, OT

District A-7

Millard West 60, Lincoln East 50

Class C1 District Final

C1-1

North Bend Central 62, Ord 36

C1-2

Bridgeport 71, Douglas County West 41

C1-3

Adams Central 71, Syracuse 54

C1-4

Wahoo 51, Battle Creek 47

C1-5

Lincoln Christian 37, Wayne 34, OT

C1-6

Malcolm 44, Platteview 33

C1-7

Gothenburg 44, Columbus Scotus 36

C1-8

Yutan 53, Milford 27

Class C2 District Final

C2-1

Crofton 39, Freeman 21

C2-2

Pender 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39

C2-3

Guardian Angels 61, Sutton 29

C2-4

Oakland-Craig 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33

C2-5

Ponca 62, Summerland 39

C2-6

Southern Valley 45, Archbishop Bergan 42

C2-7

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Gordon/Rushville 42

C2-8

Cross County 43, Amherst 40

Class D1 District Final

D1-1

Ravenna 54, South Platte 35

D1-2

Centura 61, Nebraska Christian 32

D1-3

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 48

D1-4

Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Niobrara-Verdigre 36

D1-5

Elmwood-Murdock 54, Sterling 29

D1-6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70, Alma 56

D1-7

Johnson-Brock 48, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38

D1-8

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 45

Class D2 District Final

D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Osceola 32

D2-2

Shelton 61, Medicine Valley 30

D2-3

St. Mary's 75, Paxton 42

D2-4

Leyton 46, Parkview Christian 29

D2-5

McCool Junction 82, Pleasanton 57

D2-6

Humphrey St. Francis 48, Howells/Dodge 34

D2-7

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Hay Springs 33

D2-8

Overton 54, Wynot 36

Tags

In other news