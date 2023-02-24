Class A
District A-1
Millard South 72, Gretna 41
District A-2
Lincoln Southwest 47, Bellevue West 39
District A-3
Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Northeast 50
District A-4
Millard North 62, Omaha Central 47
District A-5
Bellevue East 63, Kearney 44
District A-6
Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln Pius X 35, OT
District A-7
Millard West 60, Lincoln East 50
Class C1 District Final
C1-1
North Bend Central 62, Ord 36
C1-2
Bridgeport 71, Douglas County West 41
C1-3
Adams Central 71, Syracuse 54
C1-4
Wahoo 51, Battle Creek 47
C1-5
Lincoln Christian 37, Wayne 34, OT
C1-6
Malcolm 44, Platteview 33
C1-7
Gothenburg 44, Columbus Scotus 36
C1-8
Yutan 53, Milford 27
Class C2 District Final
C2-1
Crofton 39, Freeman 21
C2-2
Pender 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
C2-3
Guardian Angels 61, Sutton 29
C2-4
Oakland-Craig 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33
C2-5
Ponca 62, Summerland 39
C2-6
Southern Valley 45, Archbishop Bergan 42
C2-7
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Gordon/Rushville 42
C2-8
Cross County 43, Amherst 40
Class D1 District Final
D1-1
Ravenna 54, South Platte 35
D1-2
Centura 61, Nebraska Christian 32
D1-3
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 48
D1-4
Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Niobrara-Verdigre 36
D1-5
Elmwood-Murdock 54, Sterling 29
D1-6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70, Alma 56
D1-7
Johnson-Brock 48, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38
D1-8
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 45
Class D2 District Final
D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Osceola 32
D2-2
Shelton 61, Medicine Valley 30
D2-3
St. Mary's 75, Paxton 42
D2-4
Leyton 46, Parkview Christian 29
D2-5
McCool Junction 82, Pleasanton 57
D2-6
Humphrey St. Francis 48, Howells/Dodge 34
D2-7
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Hay Springs 33
D2-8
Overton 54, Wynot 36