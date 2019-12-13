Area basketball scores

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 37, Clarkson/Leigh 29

Battle Creek 59, Stanton 25

Boone Central/Newman Grove 47, Pierce 40, OT

Elgin Public/Pope John 64, Plainview 16

Elkhorn Valley 49, Santee 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Emerson-Hubbard 14

Neligh-Oakdale 30, Creighton 28

Norfolk Catholic 47, Bishop Neumann 34

O'Neill 61, Hartington Cedar Catholic 49

Oakland-Craig 54, Pender 26

Palmer 60, St. Edward 29

Summerland 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 33

Tekamah-Herman 35, Wisner-Pilger 33

Todd County, S.D. 60, Valentine 44

Wakefield-Allen 73, Omaha Nation 50

Wayne 47, Wahoo 44

West Holt 40, Ainsworth 33

Wynot 60, Osmond 16

Tags

In other news