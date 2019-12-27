Area basketball scores

Diller-Odell 62, Meridian 46

Palmer 50, Heartland 44

Adams Central Tournament=

Bennington 58, Adams Central 52

Broken Bow 63, Boone Central/Newman Grove 39

Ansley-Litchfield Tournament=

Ansley-Litchfield 35, Heartland Lutheran 29

Central Valley 42, Giltner 38

Arapahoe Tournament=

Arapahoe 52, Wauneta-Palisade 38

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Blue Hill 45

Axtell Tournament=

Minden 44, Axtell 32

Bishop LeBlond Tournament=

East Buchanan, Mo. 53, Falls City 31

Columbus Holiday Tournament=

Columbus Scotus 70, Schuyler 11

Twin River 48, Columbus Lakeview 38

Creighton Tournament=

Boyd County 49, Wausa 30

Creighton 63, Bloomfield 43

David City Tournament=

Aquinas 47, Douglas County West 26

David City 39, Palmyra 23

Doane Tournament=

Crete 51, Savannah, Mo. 26

Grand Island Northwest 50, Omaha Skutt Catholic 38

Elkhorn Valley Tournament=

Battle Creek 56, Stuart 22

Norfolk Catholic 69, Elkhorn Valley 39

Franklin Tournament=

Bertrand 43, Franklin 40

Lawrence-Nelson 58, Red Cloud 11

GICC Holiday Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Gothenburg 33

Sutton 46, Fullerton 32

Harvard Tournament=

Hampton 60, Harvard 27

Wilcox-Hildreth 55, Kenesaw 45

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Lincoln North Star 57, Grand Island 24

Lincoln Southwest 42, Kearney 29

Norfolk 63, Lincoln Southeast 36

Humphrey St. Francis Tournament=

Crofton 64, York 43

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Wynot 50

Kearney Catholic Tournament=

Fairbury 51, Holdrege 27

Kearney Catholic 65, Amherst 26

Madison Tournament=

Madison 47, Emerson-Hubbard 21

Tekamah-Herman 41, Elgin Public/Pope John 21

Malcolm Tournament=

Centennial 45, Malcolm 32

Oakland-Craig 61, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Metro Tournament=

Pre-Play=

Bellevue East 67, Omaha South 17

Omaha North 65, Omaha Bryan 32

NE Nebraska Shootout=

Arlington 39, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38

Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40

Pender 64, Wayne 59

West Point-Beemer 50, Auburn 38

Nebraska City Tournament=

Fillmore Central 69, Nebraska City 62, OT

Louisville 50, Ralston 28

Neumann Tournament=

Seward 47, Bishop Neumann 28

Wahoo 54, Lexington 33

North Bend Tournament=

North Bend Central 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 38

St. Paul 52, Omaha Concordia 38

Perkins County Tournament=

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Wallace 26

Perkins County 49, Creek Valley 41

Platteview Tournament=

Beatrice 53, Platteview 42

North Platte 51, Elkhorn 47

Pleasanton Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna 48, Cambridge 41

Pleasanton 86, Ravenna 46

Randolph Tournament=

Osmond 52, Plainview 34

Winside 48, Randolph 38

Runza Holiday Tournament=

Central City 50, Sandy Creek 27

Milford 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47

Superior 64, Cross County 39

Wood River 32, Cozad 22

Shelby-Rising Tournament=

Clarkson/Leigh 43, Arcadia-Loup City 38

Shelby/Rising City 32, Friend 13

Silver Lake Classic=

Exeter/Milligan 50, Shelton 35

Silver Lake 64, Alma 58

Sportsman's Holiday Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart 51, Syracuse 31

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Freeman 47

Stanton Tournament=

O'Neill 71, Hartington-Newcastle 53

Stanton 36, West Holt 29

Summerland Tournament=

CWC 51, North Central 43

Summerland 77, Walthill 12

Thayer Central Tournament=

Johnson County Central 51, Thayer Central 43

Southern 40, Nebraska Christian 26

Verdigre Tournament=

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, St. Edward 27

Santee 57, St. Mary's 54

Waverly Tournament=

Lincoln Christian 65, Waverly 43

South Sioux City 67, Norris 55

Weeping Water Tournament=

Dorchester 49, Conestoga 45

Raymond Central 64, Cedar Bluffs 20

Sterling 53, East Butler 31

Weeping Water 62, Lewiston 17

