Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FIRST WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, MIXED PRECIPITATION. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. FOR THE SECOND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FOR THE FIRST WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY. FOR THE SECOND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&