Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Howells/Dodge 28
Battle Creek 44, O'Neill 43
Boyd County 64, Riverside 16
Broken Bow 48, Ainsworth 35
Burwell 62, St. Edward 33
Crofton 62, Creighton 20
Hartington-Newcastle 73, Walthill 21
Homer 53, Lutheran High Northeast 52
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Nebraska Christian 37
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36, Plainview 26
Neligh-Oakdale 53, Bloomfield 31
Norfolk 42, Columbus 34
North Bend Central 59, Pender 47
North Central 56, St. Mary's 15
Pierce 38, Columbus Scotus 30
Ponca 76, Emerson-Hubbard 12
Stuart 44, Elkhorn Valley 43
Wakefield-Allen 56, Stanton 55, OT
Wayne 54, Wisner-Pilger 26
Lakota Nation Invitational
Paha Sapa Bracket
Consolation Semifinal
St. Francis Indian, S.D. 64, Omaha Nation 61
Consolation
Santee 61, Marty Indian, S.D. 60