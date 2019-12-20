Area basketball scores

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Howells/Dodge 28

Battle Creek 44, O'Neill 43

Boyd County 64, Riverside 16

Broken Bow 48, Ainsworth 35

Burwell 62, St. Edward 33

Crofton 62, Creighton 20

Hartington-Newcastle 73, Walthill 21

Homer 53, Lutheran High Northeast 52

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Nebraska Christian 37

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36, Plainview 26

Neligh-Oakdale 53, Bloomfield 31

Norfolk 42, Columbus 34

North Bend Central 59, Pender 47

North Central 56, St. Mary's 15

Pierce 38, Columbus Scotus 30

Ponca 76, Emerson-Hubbard 12

Stuart 44, Elkhorn Valley 43

Wakefield-Allen 56, Stanton 55, OT

Wayne 54, Wisner-Pilger 26

Lakota Nation Invitational

Paha Sapa Bracket

Consolation Semifinal

St. Francis Indian, S.D. 64, Omaha Nation 61

Consolation

Santee 61, Marty Indian, S.D. 60

