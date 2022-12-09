Battle Creek 59, Wakefield 57

Bloomfield 64, Winside 38

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 29

Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, O'Neill 39

Howells/Dodge 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28

Niobrara/Verdigre 45, Summerland 31

Norfolk Catholic 36, Bishop Neumann 31

Palmer 48, St. Edward 21

Pender 50, Oakland-Craig 43

Pierce 43, Boone Central 31

Plainview 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Stuart 34, Twin Loup 31

Wahoo 49, Wayne 35

West Holt 34, Ainsworth 31

Wynot 50, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 22