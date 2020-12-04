Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 45, Ord 42

CWC 35, Summerland 31

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42

Creighton 37, West Holt 36

Crofton 69, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28

Elkhorn Valley 41, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Guardian Angels 68, Wisner-Pilger 25

Howells/Dodge 64, Stanton 32

Humphrey St. Francis 87, Palmer 22

Millard South 63, Norfolk 21

Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10

Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 53

North Central 60, Burwell 28

Pender 68, Tekamah-Herman 26

Plainview 55, Wausa 54

Randolph 45, Osmond 36

Stuart 42, Central Valley 40

Wayne 62, Battle Creek 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bloomfield vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.

