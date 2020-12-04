Ainsworth 45, Ord 42
CWC 35, Summerland 31
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
Creighton 37, West Holt 36
Crofton 69, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Elkhorn Valley 41, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Guardian Angels 68, Wisner-Pilger 25
Howells/Dodge 64, Stanton 32
Humphrey St. Francis 87, Palmer 22
Millard South 63, Norfolk 21
Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10
Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 53
North Central 60, Burwell 28
Pender 68, Tekamah-Herman 26
Plainview 55, Wausa 54
Randolph 45, Osmond 36
Stuart 42, Central Valley 40
Wayne 62, Battle Creek 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bloomfield vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.