Alliance Holiday Tournament
Championship
Adams Central 58, Broken Bow 37
Third Place
Boone Central 64, Alliance 50
Battle Creek Holiday Tournament
Battle Creek 49, Ainsworth 39
Elkhorn Valley 42, Ainsworth 39
Chadron Rotary Tournament
Custer, S.D. 34, Chadron 25
Third Place
Valentine 55, Hemingford 21
Creighton Holiday Tournament
Bloomfield 73, Creighton 64
Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament
Championship
Centura 55, Howells/Dodge 37
Third Place
Fort Calhoun 44, Sandy Creek 26
HAC Tournament
Consolation
Lincoln East 50, Lincoln Southwest 37
Lincoln Southeast 52, Columbus 29
Semifinal
Lincoln High 49, Kearney 40
Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln Pius X 50
Madison Holiday Tournament
Championship
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 10
Third Place
Madison 26, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16
Malcolm Tournament
Championship
Malcolm 58, Oakland-Craig 51
Third Place
Centennial 49, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Northeast Nebraska Holiday Shootout
Championship
Pender 57, Wayne 33
Seventh Place
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Winnebago 36
Third Place
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Plainview 40
Pierce 58, Auburn 38
Randolph Holiday Tournament
Championship
Niobrara-Verdigre 63, Osmond 32
Third Place
Winside 48, Stuart 28
Shootout at the Elkhorn
Ponca 66, Wakefield 28
Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament
Championship
Bancroft-Rosalie 56, Tekamah-Herman 40
Third Place
Omaha Nation 66, Homer 60
Wynot Holiday Tournament
Championship
Crofton 42, Humphrey St. Francis 32
Consolation
Wynot 61, West Point-Beemer 47