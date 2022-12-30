Alliance Holiday Tournament

Championship

Adams Central 58, Broken Bow 37

Third Place

Boone Central 64, Alliance 50

Battle Creek Holiday Tournament

Battle Creek 49, Ainsworth 39

Elkhorn Valley 42, Ainsworth 39

Chadron Rotary Tournament

Custer, S.D. 34, Chadron 25

Third Place

Valentine 55, Hemingford 21

Creighton Holiday Tournament

Bloomfield 73, Creighton 64

Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament

Championship

Centura 55, Howells/Dodge 37

Third Place

Fort Calhoun 44, Sandy Creek 26

HAC Tournament

Consolation

Lincoln East 50, Lincoln Southwest 37

Lincoln Southeast 52, Columbus 29

Semifinal

Lincoln High 49, Kearney 40

Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln Pius X 50

Madison Holiday Tournament

Championship

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 10

Third Place

Madison 26, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16

Malcolm Tournament

Championship

Malcolm 58, Oakland-Craig 51

Third Place

Centennial 49, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Northeast Nebraska Holiday Shootout

Championship

Pender 57, Wayne 33

Seventh Place

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Winnebago 36

Third Place

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Plainview 40

Pierce 58, Auburn 38

Randolph Holiday Tournament

Championship

Niobrara-Verdigre 63, Osmond 32

Third Place

Winside 48, Stuart 28

Shootout at the Elkhorn

Ponca 66, Wakefield 28

Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament

Championship

Bancroft-Rosalie 56, Tekamah-Herman 40

Third Place

Omaha Nation 66, Homer 60

Wynot Holiday Tournament

Championship

Crofton 42, Humphrey St. Francis 32

Consolation

Wynot 61, West Point-Beemer 47

