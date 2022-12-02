Bloomfield 59, Tri County Northeast 41

Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 48

Elkhorn Valley 49, Neligh-Oakdale 25

Guardian Angels 50, Wisner-Pilger 20

Howells/Dodge 50, Stanton 36

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Clarkson/Leigh 51

Nebraska Christian 56, St. Edward 8

North Central 37, Burwell 24

Omaha Nation 60, Santee 50

Ord 60, Ainsworth 55

Pender 59, Tekamah-Herman 15

St. Mary's 64, Riverside 12

Stuart 36, Central Valley 34

Summerland 66, CWC 27

Wayne 40, Battle Creek 35, OT

Wynot 75, Winside 33

Tags

In other news