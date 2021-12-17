Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Howells/Dodge 31
Bloomfield 61, Neligh-Oakdale 44
Broken Bow 64, Ainsworth 47
Burwell 60, St. Edward 8
Creighton 63, Winside 20
Elkhorn Valley 48, Stuart 39
Guardian Angels 68, Aquinas 12
Kearney 41, Norfolk 29
North Bend Central 55, Battle Creek 30
North Central 52, St. Mary's 33
Pierce 34, Columbus Scotus 31
Plainview 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Ponca 63, Tri County Northeast 18
Wakefield 52, Stanton 42
Wisner-Pilger 74, Wayne 69
Lakota Nations Invitational
Omaha Nation 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 43
Santee 61, Oelrichs, S.D. 29