Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Howells/Dodge 31

Bloomfield 61, Neligh-Oakdale 44

Broken Bow 64, Ainsworth 47

Burwell 60, St. Edward 8

Creighton 63, Winside 20

Elkhorn Valley 48, Stuart 39

Guardian Angels 68, Aquinas 12

Kearney 41, Norfolk 29

North Bend Central 55, Battle Creek 30

North Central 52, St. Mary's 33

Pierce 34, Columbus Scotus 31

Plainview 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Ponca 63, Tri County Northeast 18

Wakefield 52, Stanton 42

Wisner-Pilger 74, Wayne 69

Lakota Nations Invitational

Omaha Nation 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 43

Santee 61, Oelrichs, S.D. 29

Tags

In other news