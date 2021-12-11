Adams Central 56, O'Neill 29
Columbus Scotus 38, Humphrey St. Francis 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Wausa 40
Elkhorn Valley 60, CWC 21
Guardian Angels 48, Crofton 35
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Randolph 27
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Conestoga 14
Madison 39, St. Edward 11
Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Bloomfield 39
North Central 41, Sandhills/Thedford 22
Oakland-Craig 47, Howells/Dodge 29
Pierce 58, Hartington-Newcastle 23
Plainview 54, Osmond 49
Ponca 57, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50
Summerland 54, Boyd County 18
Tekamah-Herman 43, Twin River 29
Wayne 45, Columbus Lakeview 27
West Holt 52, Burwell 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Valentine vs. Cozad, ppd.