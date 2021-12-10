Palmer 44, St. Edward 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd.
Bishop Neumann vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.
Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Plainview, ppd.
Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Pierce vs. Boone Central, ppd.
Santee vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.
Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd. to Dec 21st.
Tri County Northeast vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Twin Loup vs. Stuart, ppd.
Valentine vs. Todd County, S.D., ppd.
Wakefield vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.
Whiting, Iowa vs. Walthill, ccd.
Winside vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Wisner-Pilger vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd. to Dec 20th.