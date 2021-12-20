BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue East 67, Omaha Burke 62
Bellevue West 77, Helias Catholic, Mo. 48
Bridgeport 64, Hemingford 40
Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Creighton 43
Fort Calhoun 52, Conestoga 50
Hanover, Kan. 66, Diller-Odell 46
Hay Springs 47, Crawford 45
Hyannis 59, Perkins County 45
Maywood-Hayes Center 43, Mullen 40
Morrill 50, Sioux County 15
Omaha Bryan 71, Omaha Northwest 50
South Loup 80, Brady 47
Stuart 57, Cody-Kilgore 28
Wakefield 59, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 48
Wausa 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 47
West Holt 53, Valentine 25
Wetmore, Kan. 59, Pawnee City 41
Wisner-Pilger 77, Tekamah-Herman 32
Wynot 62, Randolph 30
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bennington 45, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Bridgeport 68, Hemingford 18
Cambridge 30, Pleasanton 22
Crawford 56, Hay Springs 18
Cross County 33, Heartland 13
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Creighton 42
Fort Calhoun 38, Conestoga 29
Hanover, Kan. 60, Diller-Odell 35
Milford 32, Mead 22
Nebraska City 50, Omaha Mercy 48
Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Wausa 42
Omaha Roncalli 62, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14
Paxton 54, Mullen 41
Paxton 63, Garden County 36
Pender 66, Oakland-Craig 61
Ravenna 41, Anselmo-Merna 40
Sioux County 62, Morrill 34
South Loup 59, Brady 18
Southern Valley 49, Hitchcock County 21
Stuart 58, Cody-Kilgore 13
Valentine 42, West Holt 41
Wallace 69, Creek Valley 33
Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 61, Wakefield 29
Wetmore, Kan. 49, Pawnee City 20
Wynot 39, Randolph 6