BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellevue East 67, Omaha Burke 62

Bellevue West 77, Helias Catholic, Mo. 48

Bridgeport 64, Hemingford 40

Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Creighton 43

Fort Calhoun 52, Conestoga 50

Hanover, Kan. 66, Diller-Odell 46

Hay Springs 47, Crawford 45

Hyannis 59, Perkins County 45

Maywood-Hayes Center 43, Mullen 40

Morrill 50, Sioux County 15

Omaha Bryan 71, Omaha Northwest 50

South Loup 80, Brady 47

Stuart 57, Cody-Kilgore 28

Wakefield 59, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 48

Wausa 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 47

West Holt 53, Valentine 25

Wetmore, Kan. 59, Pawnee City 41

Wisner-Pilger 77, Tekamah-Herman 32

Wynot 62, Randolph 30

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bennington 45, Ashland-Greenwood 35

Bridgeport 68, Hemingford 18

Cambridge 30, Pleasanton 22

Crawford 56, Hay Springs 18

Cross County 33, Heartland 13

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Creighton 42

Fort Calhoun 38, Conestoga 29

Hanover, Kan. 60, Diller-Odell 35

Milford 32, Mead 22

Nebraska City 50, Omaha Mercy 48

Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Wausa 42

Omaha Roncalli 62, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14

Paxton 54, Mullen 41

Paxton 63, Garden County 36

Pender 66, Oakland-Craig 61

Ravenna 41, Anselmo-Merna 40

Sioux County 62, Morrill 34

South Loup 59, Brady 18

Southern Valley 49, Hitchcock County 21

Stuart 58, Cody-Kilgore 13

Valentine 42, West Holt 41

Wallace 69, Creek Valley 33

Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 61, Wakefield 29

Wetmore, Kan. 49, Pawnee City 20

Wynot 39, Randolph 6

