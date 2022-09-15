Arthur County 44, Hay Springs 42
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Bertrand 20
Gretna 49, Millard South 26
Kearney 35, Bellevue West 34
Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0
Mullen 50, Hyannis 12
Omaha Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7
Omaha North 42, Omaha Benson 10
Papillion-LaVista 35, Lincoln Southwest 21
Plainview 70, North Central 32
Sandhills/Thedford 32, South Loup 22
Southwest 60, Creek Valley 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Norfolk vs. Fremont, ppd. to Sep 16th.
Shelton vs. Paxton, ppd. to Sep 16th.