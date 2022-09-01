Crow Creek, S.D. 28, Omaha Nation 0
Elkhorn 21, Norris 7
Fillmore Central 21, Milford 7
Garden County 52, Paxton 34
Lincoln North Star 45, Lincoln Northeast 7
Lincoln Southwest 29, Columbus 7
Lutheran High Northeast 64, Twin River 34
Omaha Benson 20, Omaha Bryan 19
Omaha Creighton Prep 35, Millard North 14
Pawnee City 48, Franklin 7
Sandhills Valley 64, Bayard 18
Sioux City, West, Iowa 35, South Sioux City 33
St. Mary's 60, Randolph 6
Wauneta-Palisade 66, South Platte 32
Wilcox-Hildreth 52, Elba 28