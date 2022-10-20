Boone Central 48, St. Paul 0
Santee 81, Elba 33
Wayne 35, O'Neill 2
NSAA Playoffs
First Round
Class D1
Clarkson/Leigh 28, Wisner-Pilger 23
Crofton 40, Freeman 27
Elmwood-Murdock 59, Plainview 26
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 68, Mead 20
Neligh-Oakdale 70, Cambridge 22
North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Elkhorn Valley 24
Stanton 79, Pender 20
Summerland 28, Bridgeport 14
Class D2
Ainsworth 64, Loomis 20
Bloomfield 88, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
Central Valley 52, St. Mary's 6
Howells/Dodge 64, Creighton 12
Humphrey St. Francis 64, Falls City Sacred Heart 12
Johnson-Brock 58, Wausa 22
Twin Loup 66, Elgin Public/Pope John 26
Wynot 56, Winside 20