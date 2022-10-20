Boone Central 48, St. Paul 0

Santee 81, Elba 33

Wayne 35, O'Neill 2

NSAA Playoffs

First Round

Class D1

Clarkson/Leigh 28, Wisner-Pilger 23

Crofton 40, Freeman 27

Elmwood-Murdock 59, Plainview 26

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 68, Mead 20

Neligh-Oakdale 70, Cambridge 22

North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Elkhorn Valley 24

Stanton 79, Pender 20

Summerland 28, Bridgeport 14

Class D2

Ainsworth 64, Loomis 20

Bloomfield 88, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0

Central Valley 52, St. Mary's 6

Howells/Dodge 64, Creighton 12

Humphrey St. Francis 64, Falls City Sacred Heart 12

Johnson-Brock 58, Wausa 22

Twin Loup 66, Elgin Public/Pope John 26

Wynot 56, Winside 20

