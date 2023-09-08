Ainsworth 28, Burwell 0
Alliance 58, Valentine 34
Battle Creek 34, Ord 14
Bloomfield 38, Tri County Northeast 0
Boone Central 35, Columbus Lakeview 0
Boyd County 14, Wausa 6
CWC 36, Palmer 28
Clarkson-Leigh 44, Bancroft-Rosalie 0
Crofton 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Elgin Public/Pope John 64, Creighton 8
Elkhorn Valley 42, Hartington-Newcastle 30
Humphrey St. Francis 40, Osceola 8
Lewiston 81, St. Edward 41
Lutheran High Northeast 28, Guardian Angels 7
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14
Madison 20, Winside 8
Niobrara-Verdigre 54, Walthill 14
Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View 9
North Bend Central 42, Milford 20
O'Neill 14, West Holt 6
Oakland-Craig 28, Malcolm 20
Pender 31, Wakefield 6
Pierce 53, Arlington 16
Plainview 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8
Ponca 34, Tekamah-Herman 0
Randolph 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
Riverside 54, North Central 26
Shelton 74, Santee 39
Stanton 52, Weeping Water 22
Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27
Wayne 21, Fort Calhoun 20
West Point-Beemer 49, Boys Town 40
Wisner-Pilger 56, Nebraska Christian 20
Wynot 32, Howells/Dodge 26
Yutan 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6