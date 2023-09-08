Ainsworth 28, Burwell 0

Alliance 58, Valentine 34

Battle Creek 34, Ord 14

Bloomfield 38, Tri County Northeast 0

Boone Central 35, Columbus Lakeview 0

Boyd County 14, Wausa 6

CWC 36, Palmer 28

Clarkson-Leigh 44, Bancroft-Rosalie 0

Crofton 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Elgin Public/Pope John 64, Creighton 8

Elkhorn Valley 42, Hartington-Newcastle 30

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Osceola 8

Lewiston 81, St. Edward 41

Lutheran High Northeast 28, Guardian Angels 7

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14

Madison 20, Winside 8

Niobrara-Verdigre 54, Walthill 14

Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View 9

North Bend Central 42, Milford 20

O'Neill 14, West Holt 6

Oakland-Craig 28, Malcolm 20

Pender 31, Wakefield 6

Pierce 53, Arlington 16

Plainview 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8

Ponca 34, Tekamah-Herman 0

Randolph 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0

Riverside 54, North Central 26

Shelton 74, Santee 39

Stanton 52, Weeping Water 22

Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27

Wayne 21, Fort Calhoun 20

West Point-Beemer 49, Boys Town 40

Wisner-Pilger 56, Nebraska Christian 20

Wynot 32, Howells/Dodge 26

Yutan 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6

