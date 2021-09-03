Battle Creek 24, Hartington Cedar Catholic 7

Burwell 62, Ainsworth 18

Creighton 78, Walthill 16

Crofton 48, Twin River 0

Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Boyd County 24

Hampton 20, St. Edward 8

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24, David City 7

Neligh-Oakdale 74, Plainview 32

Norfolk Catholic 27, Bishop Neumann 24

O'Neill 37, Valentine 7

Osceola 52, Wausa 50

Osmond 48, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Pierce 28, Columbus Lakeview 27

Santee 52, Heartland Lutheran 6

St. Mary's 38, Summerland 23

Stanton 11, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8

Wayne 40, West Point-Beemer 20

Tags

In other news