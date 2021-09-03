Battle Creek 24, Hartington Cedar Catholic 7
Burwell 62, Ainsworth 18
Creighton 78, Walthill 16
Crofton 48, Twin River 0
Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Boyd County 24
Hampton 20, St. Edward 8
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24, David City 7
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Plainview 32
Norfolk Catholic 27, Bishop Neumann 24
O'Neill 37, Valentine 7
Osceola 52, Wausa 50
Osmond 48, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Pierce 28, Columbus Lakeview 27
Santee 52, Heartland Lutheran 6
St. Mary's 38, Summerland 23
Stanton 11, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8
Wayne 40, West Point-Beemer 20