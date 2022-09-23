Archbishop Bergan 37, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Bancroft-Rosalie 37, Wisner-Pilger 36

Bloomfield 76, Randolph 20

Boone Central 42, West Point-Beemer 0

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Boyd County 20

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wakefield 32

Homer 43, Tri County Northeast 30

Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 8

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Winside 6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Walthill 6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Crofton 0

Lutheran High Northeast 63, North Central 12

Norfolk Catholic 55, West Holt 6

North Bend Central 36, Tekamah-Herman 8

O'Neill 7, Valentine 6

Oakland-Craig 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 19

Omaha Westside 48, Norfolk 0

Osmond 34, Wausa 20

Pender 68, Guardian Angels 22

Pierce 58, Wayne 6

St. Mary's 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Stanton 83, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16

Stuart 48, Heartland Lutheran 0

Summerland 34, Elkhorn Valley 20

Wynot 45, Creighton 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Battle Creek vs. Ponca, ccd.

