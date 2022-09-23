Archbishop Bergan 37, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7
Bancroft-Rosalie 37, Wisner-Pilger 36
Bloomfield 76, Randolph 20
Boone Central 42, West Point-Beemer 0
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Boyd County 20
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wakefield 32
Homer 43, Tri County Northeast 30
Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 8
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Winside 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Walthill 6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Crofton 0
Lutheran High Northeast 63, North Central 12
Norfolk Catholic 55, West Holt 6
North Bend Central 36, Tekamah-Herman 8
O'Neill 7, Valentine 6
Oakland-Craig 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 19
Omaha Westside 48, Norfolk 0
Osmond 34, Wausa 20
Pender 68, Guardian Angels 22
Pierce 58, Wayne 6
St. Mary's 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Stanton 83, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16
Stuart 48, Heartland Lutheran 0
Summerland 34, Elkhorn Valley 20
Wynot 45, Creighton 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Battle Creek vs. Ponca, ccd.