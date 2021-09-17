Allen 48, Homer 34

Anselmo-Merna 64, Ainsworth 0

Aquinas 22, Crofton 14

Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wayne 11

Bishop Neumann 28, Tekamah-Herman 6

Boone Central 46, Central City 35

Boys Town 50, North Bend Central 21

Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14

Columbus Scotus 28, Battle Creek 21

Creighton 34, Boyd County 16

Elgin Public/Pope John 36, CWC 26

Emerson-Hubbard 50, Walthill 8

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, forfeit

Hartington-Newcastle 34, Plainview 30

Howells/Dodge 46, Wisner-Pilger 26

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 68, Shelby/Rising City 26

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Schuyler 0

Lutheran High Northeast 44, Wakefield 40

McCool Junction 75, Santee 21

Norfolk Catholic 20, Oakland-Craig 14

Papillion-LaVista 51, Norfolk 0

Pender 70, Bloomfield 44

Pierce 58, Arlington 13

St. Edward 50, Meridian 24

Stanton 22, Clarkson/Leigh 8

West Holt 40, Summerland 26

West Point-Beemer 62, O'Neill 41

Winnebago 48, Todd County, S.D. 12

Wynot 64, Randolph 16

Yutan 26, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 7

Tags

In other news