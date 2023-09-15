Ainsworth 54, Niobrara-Verdigre 0
Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 26
Battle Creek 47, Centennial 0
Bloomfield def. Osmond, forfeit
Boone Central 19, Douglas County West 14
Broken Bow 40, O'Neill 14
Cody-Kilgore 52, Santee 12
Crofton 58, Hartington-Newcastle 38
Elgin Public/Pope John 52, CWC 6
Elkhorn Valley 34, Neligh-Oakdale 22
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Logan View 7
Howells/Dodge 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6
Humphrey St. Francis 56, East Butler 0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 68, Homer 15
Madison def. Cedar Bluffs, forfeit
Malcolm 54, Tekamah-Herman 13
Norfolk 35, Fremont 6
Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 6
Oakland-Craig 34, Ponca 16
Pender 33, Wisner-Pilger 12
Pierce 37, Omaha Roncalli 28
Plainview 48, North Central 6
Raymond Central 35, Wayne 7
Stanton 56, Guardian Angels 12
Stuart 64, Brady 0
Summerland 38, Lutheran High Northeast 24
Tri County Northeast 52, Wakefield 41
Wausa 49, Creighton 22
West Holt 32, Archbishop Bergan 20
Winside 56, Walthill 8
Yutan 28, North Bend Central 20