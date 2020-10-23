Regular season games
Adams Central 49, Fillmore Central 14
Arthur County 42, South Platte 6
Auburn 41, Falls City 8
Beatrice 70, Crete 12
Bridgeport 37, Hershey 0
Broken Bow 38, Minden 3
Central City 66, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 12
Chadron 28, Ogallala 15
Crofton 63, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6
Deshler 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Fort Calhoun 3, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0
Kearney Catholic 31, Cozad 0
McCool Junction 68, Dorchester 6
Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 10
Omaha Roncalli 35, Elkhorn North 13
Parkview Christian 60, Heartland Lutheran 22
Pierce 19, Wayne 9
Southwest 50, Hampton 20
Sutton 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Syracuse 24, Bishop Neumann 19
Wahoo 47, Malcolm 0
Waverly 24, Norris 0
West Point-Beemer 35, Schuyler 6
Wilber-Clatonia 27, Lincoln Lutheran 13
York 14, Lexington 7