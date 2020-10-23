Area football scores

Regular season games

Adams Central 49, Fillmore Central 14

Arthur County 42, South Platte 6

Auburn 41, Falls City 8

Beatrice 70, Crete 12

Bridgeport 37, Hershey 0

Broken Bow 38, Minden 3

Central City 66, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 12

Chadron 28, Ogallala 15

Crofton 63, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6

Deshler 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 12

Fort Calhoun 3, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0

Kearney Catholic 31, Cozad 0

McCool Junction 68, Dorchester 6

Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 10

Omaha Roncalli 35, Elkhorn North 13

Parkview Christian 60, Heartland Lutheran 22

Pierce 19, Wayne 9

Southwest 50, Hampton 20

Sutton 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Syracuse 24, Bishop Neumann 19

Wahoo 47, Malcolm 0

Waverly 24, Norris 0

West Point-Beemer 35, Schuyler 6

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Lincoln Lutheran 13

York 14, Lexington 7

