Allen 50, Emerson-Hubbard 14

Archbishop Bergan 56, Oakland-Craig 21

Battle Creek 24, Pierce 6

Columbus Scotus 21, Boone Central 12

Cross County 72, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 24

Douglas County West 22, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6

Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Osmond 36

Elkhorn Valley 36, Plainview 26

Grand Island 35, Norfolk 10

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Ponca 14

Howells/Dodge 30, Clarkson/Leigh 0

Humphrey St. Francis 38, Central Valley 6

Lutheran High Northeast 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 14

Norfolk Catholic 41, Crofton 13

Spalding Academy 62, St. Edward 14

St. Mary's 78, Boyd County 44

Stuart 79, Heartland Lutheran 6

Tekamah-Herman 27, David City 0

Wakefield 62, Hartington-Newcastle 52

Wausa 69, Randolph 6

Wayne 49, O'Neill 14

West Point-Beemer 49, North Bend Central 28

Winnebago 58, Omaha Nation 6

Wisner-Pilger 74, Madison 8

