Ainsworth 50, Boyd County 14

Archbishop Bergan 49, Tekamah-Herman 22

Battle Creek 42, West Holt 6

CWC 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Crofton 52, Wakefield 38

Guardian Angels 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 13

Hampton 64, St. Edward 32

Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Ponca 7

Hartington-Newcastle 45, Homer 24

Howells/Dodge def. Walthill, forfeit

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37, Louisville 20

Mitchell 21, Valentine 20

Norfolk Catholic 63, Wayne 14

North Platte 24, Norfolk 13

O'Neill 21, West Point-Beemer 16

Pierce 48, Boone Central 26

Red Cloud, S.D. 48, Winnebago 42

Santee 45, Heartland Lutheran 30

Stanton 66, Pender 25

Wausa 38, Randolph 14

Wisner-Pilger 69, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0

Tags

In other news