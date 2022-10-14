Ainsworth 50, Boyd County 14
Archbishop Bergan 49, Tekamah-Herman 22
Battle Creek 42, West Holt 6
CWC 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Crofton 52, Wakefield 38
Guardian Angels 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 13
Hampton 64, St. Edward 32
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Ponca 7
Hartington-Newcastle 45, Homer 24
Howells/Dodge def. Walthill, forfeit
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37, Louisville 20
Mitchell 21, Valentine 20
Norfolk Catholic 63, Wayne 14
North Platte 24, Norfolk 13
O'Neill 21, West Point-Beemer 16
Pierce 48, Boone Central 26
Red Cloud, S.D. 48, Winnebago 42
Santee 45, Heartland Lutheran 30
Stanton 66, Pender 25
Wausa 38, Randolph 14
Wisner-Pilger 69, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0