Battle Creek 14, Archbishop Bergan 13

Bloomfield 51, Winside 16

Boone Central 42, Broken Bow 21

Centennial 22, North Bend Central 19

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38

Crofton 42, Summerland 20

Douglas County West 26, West Point-Beemer 7

Howells/Dodge 50, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Guardian Angels 25

Pierce 38, Wahoo 7

Plainview 30, Wakefield 28

Randolph 58, Walthill 0

St. Edward 27, Dorchester 16

St. Paul 42, O'Neill 6

Tri County Northeast 42, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0

Twin River 24, Conestoga 8

Wynot 28, Hartington-Newcastle 20

