Ainsworth 68, North Central 12

Battle Creek 51, Archbishop Bergan 7

Bloomfield 72, Winside 20

Boone Central 48, Broken Bow 0

Creighton 34, CWC 20

Crofton 50, Summerland 36

Dorchester 59, St. Edward 26

Douglas County West 42, West Point-Beemer 0

Elkhorn Valley 20, Pender 14

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 58, Clarkson/Leigh 38

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Elgin Public/Pope John 12

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 26, Guardian Angels 13

Lutheran High Northeast 40, Wisner-Pilger 12

Nebraska Christian 47, Madison 34

Niobrara-Verdigre 28, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 14

Norfolk Catholic 42, Oakland-Craig 27

North Bend Central 54, Centennial 0

Omaha Roncalli 43, Wayne 33

Plainview 48, Wakefield 12

Ponca 20, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0

Randolph 36, Walthill 26

Shelton 56, Stuart 53

St. Paul 18, O'Neill 13

Stanton 54, Riverside 12

Tri County Northeast 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 12

Wahoo 23, Pierce 6

Wausa 30, St. Mary's 12

West Holt 18, Valentine 0

Wynot 50, Hartington-Newcastle 26

